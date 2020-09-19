Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely passing has shocked the nation. He was merely 34 years old and found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Central Bureau Of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Enforcement Directorate are currently probing different angles in his death case. As per the latest update, the actor had paid off several monthly bills, salaries, house rent, etc before his death.

According to India Today, they acquired a copy of his bank transactions between June 8 and June 14. It details that on June 8, Rs. 50,000 were transferred to his second bank account Sushant transferred. He also did a mobile transfer of Rs. 10,000 on the same day. He paid salaries of his staff members of Pavana farmhouse that came about Rs. 46, 400. On the same day, he also paid Rs. 12,832 to Azim Travels, paid Rs. 15, 820 to his cook Neeraj as his salary, and bought Rs 6,200 worth dog food. He also made a transaction of Rs. 20, 000.

As per the report, on June 11, he paid the monthly rent of his Bandra flat which was around Rs 3,87,000.

On June 13, the actor paid a consultancy fee to his doctor – Rs. 10,000. He made another payment of Rs 29,000 and a transfer of Rs 4,500 from his bank account.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has filed a case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and few others claiming abetment to suicide. While the investigation is still on, the actress has taken into custody by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in relation to the drugs angle.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.