Last Updated 19.09.2020 | 2:59 PM IST

Lizaa Malik confirms that Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon dated; says he was very happy with her

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While the mystery around Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise still lingers, the actor is being dearly missed by his family, friends and other costars. With multiple angles are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Rhea Chakraborty has been put under judicial custody of 14 days by the Narcotics Control Bureau owing to the drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. While the CBI has nullified the murder angle, the forensic reports are yet to confirm the cause of his death.

Lizaa Malik, who happens to be a close friend of Mahesh Shetty and a mutual friend of Sushant Singh Rajput confirmed that the late actor was dating Kriti Sanon. She said that she met Sushant Singh Rajput around two and a half years ago at Kriti Sanon’s birthday party in Bandra Club. While Kriti was busy attending guests, Sushant Singh Rajput looked very happy while socializing and engaging in conversations. Sushant Singh Rajput was charming, full of life and had his humour on point according to Lizaa Malik. She further said that even when they denied being together, there was a spark between them.

Lizaa Malik concluded by saying that everyone was aware that they were together even though they never admitted it. They co-hosted that party which gave everyone a clearer idea of their relationship and they looked very happy with each other. Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput featured together in Raabta.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to quit smoking and spend more time with Kriti

