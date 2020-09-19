Bollywood Hungama

Delhi High Court asks Gunjan Saxena to file an answer if Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl tarnished IAF’s image

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl came under fire after India Air Force claimed that the film had objectionable content and that it allegedly tried to tarnish the image of IAF. The Delhi High Court has now instructed former IAF Officer Gunjan Saxena to file an answer if Janhvi Kapoor starrer showcased IAF in a bad light.

The film released on August 12 on Netflix. As per reports, the Centre filed a plea before the Delhi HC seeking a stay on the film. The plea alleged that the film portrays the Indian Air Force (IAF) in poor light in order to glorify the lead character. “Some scenes and dialogues in the movie are factually incorrect, misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture to glorify the screen character of the former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. Several male officers have been projected as misogynists to suit the film's false narrative," said the plea by NGO Justice For Rights Foundation.

According to the reports, the court directed Dharma Productions, Netflix to respond to the Centre's plea. It was also suggested that the former IAF officer Gunjan Saxena also be made a part in the suit. A notice was issued in order to seek her response.

"The gender discrimination which has been portrayed in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is incorrect, false, and misleading. Over and above, it is not factually corroborated,” the plea read.

