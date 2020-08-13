Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.08.2020 | 3:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Bihar breaks out with songs bashing Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

For fans of Sushant Singh Rajput it isn’t enough to love the actor to death. To be a true Rajput fan one must also hate Rhea Chakraborty. The more she is abused the more Rajput’s fans are gratified.

The latest in the hate-Rhea campaign are some Bhojpuri songs abusing vilifying and threatening Rhea, doing the rounds in rural Bihar. These songs are hugely popular among Sushant’s rural fans. While one song is sung by Vikas Gope, the other is credited to Ramjanam Yadav.

A senior bureaucrat in Bihar says after Rajput’s shocking demise hating Rhea is considered an essential part of being a faithful Bihari. “She is seen as the woman who destroyed a precious Bihar ka beta. The songs about hating Rhea Chakraborty represent the unforgiving mood among certain section of the Bihar people,” says the bureaucrat.

A large part of Bihar’s populace feels Rhea must be arrested immediately and punished for what she allegedly did to Rajput.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case - Shruti Modi alleges that Rhea Chakraborty made financial and professional decisions on behalf of the late actor

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family release 9-page…

Dwayne Johnson becomes the highest paid…

Priyanka Chopra has finished writing her own…

Sooraj Pancholi files a complaint for…

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat…

Sanjay Dutt to take a short break from work…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification