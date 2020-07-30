After the Mumbai and Bihar police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The ED will be looking into the claim of actress Rhea Chakraborty stealing Rs 15 crore from the actor's bank account.

A few days ago Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. He alleged that a total of Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Sushant's account by the actress. The ED has now sought details of the FIR filed by KK Singh. Reportedly, the ED has also asked for the details of all the bank accounts of Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to the FIR filed by the late actor's father, Rs. 15 crore was transferred to three unknown bank accounts which belonged to Rhea, her brother and her mother. Sushant and Rhea who were in a relationship had invested in three startups together. According to the Mumbai Police investigation, Rhea and her brother Showik were directors in the three start up companies.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty is not absconding says Bihar cop

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.