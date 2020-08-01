Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.08.2020 | 5:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police to send notices to people close to the actor including director Rumi Jaffrey

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Apart from the Mumbai Police, the Bihar Police is also investigating the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bihar police started their investigation after the late actor's father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide among other charges.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police to send notices to people close to the actor including director Rumi Jaffrey

Both Mumbai and Bihar Police are looking into every possible angle in the case. Reportedly the Bihar Police will be questioning director Rumi Jaffrey as he had signed Sushant and Rhea for a film. Apart from Rumi, the police are also sending notices to people close to Sushant.

They will also be questioning the team of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. On Friday, they had recorded the statement of Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai. The actor did not leave behind any note.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: “If anyone has proof we will interrogate and punish the guilty,” says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Supreme Court to…

Taapsee Pannu gifts a smartphone to a…

Jackky Bhagnani donates one month of…

“A lot of horrible things are being said…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA reveals the actor…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister claims Rhea…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification