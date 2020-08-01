Apart from the Mumbai Police, the Bihar Police is also investigating the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bihar police started their investigation after the late actor's father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide among other charges.

Both Mumbai and Bihar Police are looking into every possible angle in the case. Reportedly the Bihar Police will be questioning director Rumi Jaffrey as he had signed Sushant and Rhea for a film. Apart from Rumi, the police are also sending notices to people close to Sushant.

They will also be questioning the team of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. On Friday, they had recorded the statement of Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai. The actor did not leave behind any note.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: “If anyone has proof we will interrogate and punish the guilty,” says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.