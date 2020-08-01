Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.08.2020 | 5:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Akshay Kumar gifts 1200 fitness bands to the Mumbai Police 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been in the forefront when it comes to helping people. The actor has now distributed fitness health tracking devices to the Mumbai Police. 

Akshay Kumar gifts 1200 fitness bands to the Mumbai Police 

Akshay has gifted a total of 1200 smart wristbands to enable early detection of COVID-19 symptoms to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh. Sharing the information along with a picture of Akshay Kumar handing over the wristbands, Aaditya Thackeray wrote,"Earlier today, @akshaykumar ji handed over fitness- health tracking devices to @MumbaiPolice. It gives a constant reading of oxygen, body temp and heart rate, helpful in Covid battle. Last month, Akshay ji gave it to @nashikpolice."

 "Akshay ji has always supported our nation’s armed forces, police in various states. I’m thankful to him for his concern for our covid warriors and we also discussed about giving some of these trackers to the @mybmc for use." he added. 


Earlier in May this year, Akshay had gifted 1000 wristbands to Mumbai Police and 500 to Nashik Police to track symptoms of the virus among front line workers who are above 45 years of age.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar to start shooting his action-packed digital series in second half of 2021

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Supreme Court to…

Taapsee Pannu gifts a smartphone to a…

Jackky Bhagnani donates one month of…

“A lot of horrible things are being said…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA reveals the actor…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister claims Rhea…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification