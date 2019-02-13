Super 30: Anurag Kashyap will NOT replace Vikas Bahl, no director name in the credit roll

Hritihk Roshan’s Super 30 was one of the most awaited films until it got embroiled in a controversy because of its director Vikas Bahl. Bahl got named in the Me Too movement and the survivor was backed by his once partners Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. She did not go forth with the legal procedure and hence there was no legal action taken against Bahl. But, Kashyap and Motwane dissolved Phantom production house. Vikas’s ongoing film with Roshan, Super 30 was taken over by Kashyap. Having said this, the makers have claimed that though Kashyap is seeing through the post production work and editing his name will not be in the credit list as the director because he has not replaced Bahl per say.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment made it official that Vikas is no longer associated with the film but the in house teams are looking at finishing the film on time. Additionally, he said that if Vikas Bahl gets a court order clearing his name he could have his name back in the credit list. Sarkar also rubbished rumours of them paying Bahl a severance fee for chucking his name out from the film. He also denied Hrithik’s alleged involvement in this.

Having said this, Hrithik Roshan had publicly lambasted Vikas after his name cropped up in Me Too movement and had refused to work with him on account of his zero tolerance policy against sexual harassment of any kind. He had written, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up.”

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan RESUMES SHOOTING for the YRF film with Tiger Shroff (details inside)

More Pages: Super 30 Box Office Collection