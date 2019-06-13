Bollywood Hungama
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to launch the latest campaign of Bumble!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra Jonas set her foot in the investors industry after she turned partner, advisor and investor of the famous dating app, Bumble. This app was initially started by Whitney Wolfe Herd, who is also the co-founder of Tinder. The ladies got together on a quaint dinner when they got talking about various interests and found their love for empowering women common.

All thanks to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, India is the first country in Asia to have introduced Bumble. The app gives the ladies a chance good chance at finding a job just as it helps them find a date. Now that she is in the city since around a week, she will be launching a new campaign called #FindThemOnBumble. The launch takes place today and Priyanka is excited beyond words to introduce this new campaign to her fans.

She was recently spotted at The Sky Is Pink wrap up party where she was dancing her heart out to Bollywood’s grooviest tunes. She even took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt and emotional note for her co-stars and talked about her overall experience during the film.

