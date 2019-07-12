Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.07.2019 | 11:12 AM IST

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan – Shraddha Kapoor to shoot for the climax with global dance teams

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Street Dancer 3D is one of the most awaited movies of Varun Dhawan because the fans will get to see the Varun-Shraddha Kapoor Jodi once more after ABCD 2 and it is sort of a reunion for with Remo D’souza as well.

The movie has been shot across London and now, the team has geared up for the climax where in the makers have roped in dance troupes from all over the world. The final schedule of the movie took off on June 29.

The movie will have amazing performances by Varun, Shraddha, Nora Fatehi and loads of other dancers from all over the world. They are prepping for over a month now and the sequence will be choreographed by Suresh Mukund on whom ABCD 2 was based on.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan to go shirtless in new posters of Street Dancer 3D

More Pages: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection

