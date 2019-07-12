Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.07.2019 | 10:41 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Judgementall Hai Kya controversy: Ekta Kapoor suggests she has gone mental, vents out her frustration

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Judgementall Hai Kya has courted a lot of controversy even before its release and the reason is its protagonist, Kangana Ranaut. At the song launch of the event, she had a public spat with a journalist causing a lot of negative publicity to the film.

Producer Ekta Kapoor apologized to media on her behalf who posted a video on Twitter calling a section of media ‘termites and shameless anti-nationals’.

Now, Ekta took to Twitter to vent out her frustration as she wrote, “Can we pls go back to d original tittle suits d film better.” She is of course referring to the title: Mental Hai Kya.

A Twitter user wrote, “I think you can start planning a sequel….and you can choose one of the two for the protagonist.” She replied to him by saying, “I can act also! I’ve gone mental.”
This of course is a jibe at Kangana who has caused enough controversy with the movie.

Also Read: Entertainment Journalists Guild of India decides to BOYCOTT Kangana Ranaut, demands Ekta Kapoor to condemn the incident

More Pages: Judgemental Hai Kya Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Congress member Urmila Matondkar demands…

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta files petition to…

After Article 15, Anubhav Sinha to reunite…

SCOOP: Post Malaal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali…

WOAH! Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor to…

After Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan, Rakeysh…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification