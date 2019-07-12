Bollywood Hungama
Aditya Chopra – Rani Mukerji move into a new home

BySubhash K. Jha

After years of residence at the iconic Yashraj Bungalow in Juhu Mumbai (next to Dharmendra’s bungalow) Aditya Chopra has moved to a new home along with his wife Rani Mukerji and their baby girl. This is a big move for Aditya Chopra who has spent his entire life from birth to adulthood in his parent’s bungalow.

Says a close friend of the director, “When Yashji (Mr Yash Chopra) died in 2012 Adi continued staying with his mother at their family bungalow. Since Adi’s younger brother Uday Chopra would keep travelling it was Adi who gave Mrs Yash Chopra company. But after marriage (to Rani) the pressure to set up his own home was growing. Adi has finally taken the plunge, and moved home reluctantly.”

The couple recently had an intimate housewarming party attended by very close friends. Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s new home is quite close to where they originally lived. So they are able to manoeuvre in and out their parental home as and when they wish.

Also Read: Rani Mukherji moved to tears in China!

