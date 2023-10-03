The lineup includes films from top stars, directors and promises to be entertaining, thought-provoking, and diverse.

From Stree 2 to Tehran: Maddock Films announces 10 films for theatrical release, deets inside

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, renowned for its track record of producing both commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films, is set to captivate audiences with their upcoming theatrical releases. Established in 2005, Maddock Films has been at the forefront of Indian cinema, with Dinesh Vijan, the visionary behind hits like Stree, Luka Chuppi, Badlapur, Cocktail, Hindi Medium and many more.

From Stree 2 to Tehran: Maddock Films announces 10 films for theatrical release, deets inside

Fresh from the success of their recent hit, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is excited to unveil an impressive theatrical lineup of 10 films, promising entertainment to cinephiles.

List of Maddock Films upcoming theatrical releases -

Happy Teachers Day - October 27, 2023

Directed By: Mikhil Musale

Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhaygashree, Subodh Bhave.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s untitled next - February 9, 2024

Directed By: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia.

A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation.

Munjhya - March 29, 2024

Directed By: Aditya Sarpotdar

Cast: Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, S Satyaraj.

Tehran - April 26, 2024

Directed By: Arun Gopalan

Cast: John Abraham, Manushi Chillar, Neeru Bajwa

Stree 2 - August 30, 2024

Directed By: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana.

A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation.

Sky Force - October 2, 2024

Directed By: Sandeep Kewlani & Abhishek Anil Kapur

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya.

A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation.

Chaava - December 6, 2024

Directed By: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna.

Ekkis - January 10, 2025

Directed By: Sriram Raghavan

Cast: Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat.

Vampires of Vijaynagar- February 14, 2025

Directed By: Aditya Sarpotdar

A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation.

Diler- April 10, 2025

Directed By: Kunal Deshmukh

Get ready for a cinematic experience like no other as Maddock Films continues to bring compelling stories to the silver screen. Stay tuned for these exciting releases.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.