Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, renowned for its track record of producing both commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films, is set to captivate audiences with their upcoming theatrical releases. Established in 2005, Maddock Films has been at the forefront of Indian cinema, with Dinesh Vijan, the visionary behind hits like Stree, Luka Chuppi, Badlapur, Cocktail, Hindi Medium and many more.
From Stree 2 to Tehran: Maddock Films announces 10 films for theatrical release, deets inside
Fresh from the success of their recent hit, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is excited to unveil an impressive theatrical lineup of 10 films, promising entertainment to cinephiles.
List of Maddock Films upcoming theatrical releases -
Happy Teachers Day - October 27, 2023
Directed By: Mikhil Musale
Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhaygashree, Subodh Bhave.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s untitled next - February 9, 2024
Directed By: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia.
A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation.
Munjhya - March 29, 2024
Directed By: Aditya Sarpotdar
Cast: Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, S Satyaraj.
Tehran - April 26, 2024
Directed By: Arun Gopalan
Cast: John Abraham, Manushi Chillar, Neeru Bajwa
Stree 2 - August 30, 2024
Directed By: Amar Kaushik
Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana.
A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation.
Sky Force - October 2, 2024
Directed By: Sandeep Kewlani & Abhishek Anil Kapur
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya.
A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation.
Chaava - December 6, 2024
Directed By: Laxman Utekar
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna.
Ekkis - January 10, 2025
Directed By: Sriram Raghavan
Cast: Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat.
Vampires of Vijaynagar- February 14, 2025
Directed By: Aditya Sarpotdar
A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation.
Diler- April 10, 2025
Directed By: Kunal Deshmukh
Get ready for a cinematic experience like no other as Maddock Films continues to bring compelling stories to the silver screen. Stay tuned for these exciting releases.
