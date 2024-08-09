In a thrilling development for Bollywood fans, Triptii Dimri, known for her powerful performances in films like Qala, Laila Majnu, and Bulbbul, is in discussions to portray the iconic actress Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic, as per a report by Filmfare. The film aims to explore the life of one of Indian cinema's most enigmatic figures, Parveen Babi, whose career and personal life left an indelible mark on the industry.

Triptii Dimri in discussion to play iconic Parveen Babi in upcoming biopic: Report

Parveen Babi: An iconic figure in Indian Cinema

Parveen Babi was a trailblazer in Bollywood during the 1970s and 1980s, known for her roles in classic films such as Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Khatta Meetha. Her portrayal of strong, independent women in a male-dominated industry set her apart from her contemporaries. However, Babi's life was also marked by personal challenges, including struggles with mental health, which ultimately led to her withdrawal from the public eye. The biopic aims to shed light on both her professional achievements and personal tribulations, offering a nuanced portrait of the actress.

Anticipation builds around the biopic

While details about the biopic, including the director and full cast, remain under wraps, the project is already generating significant buzz. Fans and critics alike are eager to see how the film will capture the essence of Parveen Babi's life and legacy. If Dimri is officially cast in the lead role, it would mark a pivotal moment in her career.

Triptii Dimri’s upcoming projects

As the potential role of Parveen Babi looms, Triptii Dimri continues to build an impressive filmography. She is set to appear in Animal Park alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao. Additionally, Dimri has been cast in Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. With a lineup of diverse and exciting projects, Dimri is undoubtedly a rising star to watch in Bollywood.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri steps out for dinner with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant in Mumbai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.