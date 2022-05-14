South Korean pop group Stray Kids’ EP ‘Oddinary’, which was released on March 18, has become the band’s second million-seller, following second studio album ‘Noeasy’ last year.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Stray Kids sold over 1 million copies of its EP Oddinary. The EP was certified with the 'million badge,' which indicates that the album had surpassed 1 million copies in sales. Albums that sell more than 250,000 copies are certified with the 'platinum badge.' Oddinary recorded around 1.3 million copies in pre-orders and sold 853,021 copies in its first week of release, according to album sales tracker Hanteo Chart.

It also reigned atop the Billboard main albums chart upon its release, leading Stray Kids to become the third K-pop act to achieve the feat, following BTS and SuperM. The group kicked off their second world tour in Seoul on April 29 and will perform in 10 more cities around the world including Tokyo, Chicago and Los Angeles until June 27.

Stray Kids comprises of 8 members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The band made their official debut with the EP ‘I am NOT’ in 2018. The band is known for hits such as “My Pace” (2018), “Miroh” (2019), “God's Menu” (2020), “Back Door” (2020) and “Thunderous” (2021).

