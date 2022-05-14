South Korean fantasy drama The Sound of Magic, starring Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Youp, scored No. 4 position on global Netflix chart.

Ji Chang Wook, Hwang In Youp and Choi Sung Eun starrer The Sound of Magic debuts at No. 4 on global Netflix chart

The musical drama ranked seventh on Netflix’s global chart as of Saturday, a day after its release, before climbing up to land at the fourth slot on Sunday, according to data released by streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol. As Korean tabloid Yon Hap News reports, The Sound of Magic, helmed by director Kim Seong Yoon, became the most popular TV show in 13 countries, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. It ranked second in Japan, Bahrain, Egypt, India, Morocco and Thailand and third in Nigeria, Singapore and Vietnam. The new show placed seventh in South Korea.

The Sound of Magic was reportedly the first non-thriller series to make it to the top 10 list. Adapted from a fantasy webtoon of the same title, the six-part series tells a story about mysterious magician Lee Eul (Ji Chang Wook) who helps a teenage high school student, named Ah Yi (Choi Sung Eun), find her own dreams with his magic. “It explores what it means to be an adult, the real meaning of happiness and how we want our children to be raised from Ah Yi’s perspective, questions that arise after she meets a mysterious magician named Ri Eul.”

SBS’ romantic comedy Business Proposal and tvN’s Twenty Five Twenty One ranked at No. 7 and No. 10, respectively.

