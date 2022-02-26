She's the Man star Amanda Bynes has filed a petition to terminate her parents Lynn and Rick Bynes’ nearly nine-year’s conservatorship of her, which granted them legal control over her affairs in 2013.

The actress filed a petition Wednesday in California's Ventura County Superior Court to terminate the conservatorship, according to court records. A hearing on the case is scheduled for March 22. Bynes' lawyer, David A. Esquibias, told PEOPLE tabloid on Friday, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

Amanda Bynes was first placed under the conservatorship in August 2013, following her highly publicized spiral of erratic behavior and multiple arrests amid a struggle with substance abuse. In 2018, the actress told said that she had been sober for four years, and thanked her parents for helping her "get back on track."

Though Bynes relapsed in 2019, Esquibias said last year that the actress was "doing great," and later stated that "her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

Tamar Arminak, a lawyer for Bynes' parents, said in a statement, "Lynn Bynes absolutely supports Amanda's petition to terminate the conservatorship and is so proud of Amanda and all the hard work Amanda has done to get here."

Amanda Bynes’ news follows Britney Spears' lengthy court battle to terminate her own conservatorship, which finally ended in triumph for the pop star last November. Unlike Spears, however, Bynes will have the support of her parents in ending their conservatorship over her.

