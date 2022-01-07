The Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company front man John Mayer has tested positive for Covid-19 owing to which the scheduled resort shows in Cancun, Mexico this weekend has been cancelled.

Notice of the canceled show was posted to the band’s Instagram on Friday. The caption of the post read, “With much sadness and after great consideration of every possible scenario, the Playing in the Sand shows in Riviera Cancun on January 7-10 and January 13-16 have now been canceled by CID Presents due to the spiking COVID-19 cases. Dead & Company and CID Presents tried everything possible to bring normalcy and to deliver a great experience and amazing music, but with each day it became increasingly clear that canceling is the correct thing to do for the fans and for our crew. Please refer to the Playing in the Sand email that will be sent shortly with all details about refunds. See you soon, hug your loved ones, stay safe and be kind.”

John Mayer tested positive shortly before departing for the show. Initially, the band planned to continue on without Mayer, but later decided to cancel the “Playing in the Sand” shows. Ticketholders will be refunded, with details expected to be emailed to holders.

Dead & Company includes former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, with Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti augmenting them. The group has been around since 2015.

