Sriram Raghavan’s next to be based on THIS French novel by Frederic Dard

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sriram Raghavan’s last directorial, AndhaDhun, made it big at the Indian and Chinese box office. The movie is still one of the best thrillers made in India and Ayushmann Khurrana‘s performance really brought the story to life. The movie was a perfect mix of complex and chaotic characters that are usually in the wrong place at the wrong time. After garnering a lot of success and appreciation for the film, Raghavan is all set to come back with another thriller.

Sriram Raghavan’s next to be based on THIS French novel by Frederic Dard

His upcoming film is based on a French novel by Frederic Dard titled Bird In A Cage and is based in the city of Paris. The plot of the story revolves around Albert who returns to Paris after being away for 6 years and finds himself in the mess of a missing dead body who happens to be the husband of the woman he comes across in a restaurant. The book is a beautifully scripted French thriller from the year 1961.

The cast and other details are yet to come out and we can’t wait to get our hands on more details for this film. Watch this space for more updates.

Also Read: No AndhaDhun sequel, says director Sriram Raghavan

