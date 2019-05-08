No AdhaDhun sequel, says director Sriram Raghavan

With Salman Khan’s Race franchise biting the dust in its latest avatar and his other big Tiger franchise showing no sign of heading nowhere, 2019 seems a dull year for sequels and spinoffs. Even Yash Raj’s biggest money spinning Dhoom franchise is on hold now, what with its director Vijay Krishna Acharya delivering the biggest dud Thugs Of Hindostan in the history of Yash Raj Films.

To top it all, the one sequel that we were all looking forward to has just been shot down by its director. We are talking about one if this year’s biggest and most surprising hits AndhaDhun. One of 2018’s surprise successes AndhaDhun featured Ayushmann Khurrana as a blind man who may or may not be blind. The film had an open ending and therefore there was a huge chance of carrying the story forward.

However director Sriram Raghavan categorically told this writer there won’t be a sequel to AndhaDhun. “A sequel to AndhaDhun? NO. In capital letters. Kuch cheezein adhuri hi hone se poori hoti hai (some things are better left incomplete),” he said.

On the other hand the makers of other surprise hit of the year Stree are looking at doing a sequel, though a dispute between the co-producers would keep that proposed sequel out of theatres in 2019. Sajid Nadiadwala has also announced Kick 2 with Salman but has not found a script yet.

So while some enterprising producers are planning sequels, these are unlikely to reach the theatres in 2019.

