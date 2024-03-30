EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar opens up on starting the giant machine gun scene trend in Indian cinema with Tiger Zinda Hai: “You can give the gun to a lot of actors but the way Salman Khan fires that gun, NOBODY can fire”

Ali Abbas Zafar began his career with the light-hearted entertainer, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011). He then switched gears and made an intense action entertainer, Gunday (2014). The way he handled the action scenes and scale in this film made it clear that he is a force to reckon with. He directed none other than superstar Salman Khan in his third film, Sultan (2016). It was a huge blockbuster and so was their next film together, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). This film’s climax is memorable as it features Salman Khan firing from a giant machine gun. It led to a frenzy in cinemas. Interestingly, this scene had a huge impact and it won’t be wrong to say that filmmakers across the country got inspired by it. Similar scenes were seen in films like Kaithi (2019), Vikram (2022), KGF - Chapter 2 (2022), Pathaan (2023) and Bholaa (2023). The gun scene in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023) was also on the same lines though the grandeur was on another level.

When Bollywood Hungama met Ali Abbas Zafar exclusively during the promotions of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, we asked him about pioneering this trend and how he feels about it. The blockbuster filmmaker flashed his lovely smile and said, “A lot of people have said that. I believe that when Salman does it, it’s just different!”

Ali Abbas Zafar further said, “There’s only one Salman Khan and there’s only one gun scene, in Tiger Zinda Hai. You can give the gun to a lot of actors but the way he fires that gun, nobody can fire. That’s my ode to Mr Salman!”

Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan later worked on Bharat (2019). Both are quite fond of each other. The superstar tweeted the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and wrote highly about the film and Ali. During the conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ali Abbas Zafar stated, “He’s very fond of us. He also knows that the kind of films I make for the big screen are very clean, family entertainers. Salman sir stands by that kind of cinema. Hence, he knows that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is meant for all kinds of audiences – kids, older people, families etc. He also knows that there would be whistle-worthy moments.”

Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releases in cinemas on April 10.

