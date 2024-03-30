Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s collaboration on Bull has been the most spoken-about topic of 2023. The dynamic duo was gearing up for a reunion after 25 years on the Vishnuvardhan directorial. The film was initially slated to go on floors in November 2023, but then delayed to January, subsequently February, and then May. After all the rounds of discussion, Karan requested more time from Salman Khan till July, and that’s when Salman decided to put his friend, Sajid Nadiadwala’s film on the forefront.

While Sajid’s film with AR Murugadoss is all set to go on floors in May 2024, Karan was targeting to take Bull on floors by November 2024. “After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan,” a source told us anonymously.

According to the source, Salman blamed the destiny for constant delay in the project. A bystander told us, “Bhai said, ‘Destiny doesn’t want this film to happen, so let’s move on.’ Karan is exploring newer ideas for a collaboration with Salman.”

Karan also understands Salman’s point of view as they have been just discussing the dates for over a year now but have not reached any conclusion. “He might give another try to make Bull a reality but at the moment, the army film is shelved from Salman’s end. If Karan can commit to a certain timeline on paper, he might come back and try his luck to relaunch the project.”

Salman has meanwhile started reading more scripts and has called his producer and director friends to come up with more scripts for the timeline of November to May.

