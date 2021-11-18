South Korean actor Wi Ha Joon, who has been in the industry for a while and is basking in the success of Squid Game, has signed another drama. The actor will be starring in the upcoming untitled drama "K Project" which was previously titled Gyeongseong Creature. For the same drama, actors Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee are currently in talks.

Confirming Wi Ha Joon's casting, his agency MSteam Entertainment said in a statement, “Wi Ha Joon is starring in ‘K Project.’ The exact details are currently being sorted out.” The actor will essay the role of Kwon Joon Taek, who is Jang Tae Sang’s best friend. His character is "born in a wealthy household but feels hostility toward his pro-Japanese family. Somewhat relating to Jang Tae Sang who is a voluntary outsider, the two become close friends."

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, "K Project is a thriller about survival and human dignity. It tells the stories of youth who lived during a time when sovereignty and human rights were taken away from them, and they had to put their lives on the line just to achieve the most basic happiness."

For the same series, superstar Park Seo Joon and My Name actress Han So Hee are currently in talks. If the duo signs the project, it will be the first time the three actors will work together. The series will be penned by Kang Eun Kyung of the Dr. Romantic and directed by Jung Dong Yoon of the Stove League series.

Meanwhile, Wi Ha Joon will next star in Bad and Crazy alongside Lee Dong Wook premiering in December 2021. He has signed the Korean remake of Little Women as well. Park Seo Joon was last seen in the 2020 drama Itaewon Class. He is currently in London shooting Marvel's The Marvels. Han So Hee was last seen in Netflix's revenge drama My Name.

