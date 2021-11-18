Netflix’s The Crown has confirmed that Senan West will play Prince William, after a nationwide search. Senan, 13, is the real-life son of Dominic West, who takes over from Josh O’Conner as Prince Charles in the highly anticipated fifth season of the hit Netflix show.

According to Variety, Senan has been cast as a slightly older Prince William, portraying him as he begins to mature into a young man. He will make his on-screen debut in the final episodes of the season. It’s believed the young actor’s audition, submitted via tape by his agent, caught the attention of the show’s producers.

William had only just turned 15 in 1997 when Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris alongside her beau; Dodi Al Fayed.Al Fayed will be portrayed in the series by The Kite Runner fame Khalid Abdalla.

Season 4 ended in the late 1980s. Season 5 will follow the royal family through the 1990s, no doubt including the Queen’s so-called “annus horribilis” in 1992, during which three of her four children separated from their partners and Windsor Castle caught fire. In 1995 Diana famously gave a controversial interview to BBC’s Martin Bashir about her relationship with Charles, in which she uttered the immortal line that there were “three people” in her marriage, referring to Charles’s mistress (and now his wife) Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Although The Crown’s producers haven’t commented on whether Diana’s death will be depicted on the show, the casting suggests viewers will certainly see events leading up to and possibly following the crash.

The show, which changes its cast every two seasons to reflect the passing of time in the royal family’s lives, will see Elizabeth Debicki from Tenet will play his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, replacing Emma Corrin.Harry Potterfame Imelda Staunton take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Meanwhile, Jonathan Pryce from The Two Popes has been cast as Charles’ father, Prince Philip; Lesley Manville from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will play Charles’s aunt Princess Margaret; and Jonny Lee Miller from Elementary is set to make an appearance as Prime Minister John Major.

The Season 4 of The Crown came out in November 2020.

