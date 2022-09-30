Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon becomes the only Korean actor to be named on TIME magazine’s TIME100 NEXT 2022 list.

South Korean actress and model Jung Ho Yeon, who rose to global fame after Netflix thriller series Squid Game, created history by becoming the first Korean actor to be named on TIME magazine’s TIME100 NEXT 2022 list which was published Thursday.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, TIME100 NEXT aims to recognize 100 rising stars from across various industries, which the magazine deems to be “shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.”

As per the report, Jung Ho Yeon was named in the “Phenoms” section of the list, which recognizes people who garnered phenomenal success and popularity in their fields. Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, NBA player Ja Morant, Bridgerton (2020) star Simone Ashely and singer SZA were also named in the list.

Jun Ho Yeon became a breakout star appearing in the smash hit Netflix series Squid Game as Kang Sae Byeok. For her performance in the show, she won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and earned a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

