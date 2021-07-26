Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 26.07.2021 | 11:14 AM IST

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook tests positive for COVID-19 amid the filming of The Sound Of Magic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Popular South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook has tested positive for COVID-19. In the recent update, he is in self-quarantine and following necessary protocols.

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook tests positive for COVID-19 amid the filming of The Sound Of Magic

According to Korean news outlet SpoTV News, his agency Glorious Entertainment said in a statement, "Ji Chang-wook has tested positive for COVID-19. He is under quarantine and treatment according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities."

According to JTBC News, the actor is currently filming Netflix's The Sound Of Magic and  the show's production staff and cast members underwent COVID-19 testing and have temporarily halted the filming.

The Sound of Magic is based on the popular webtoon Annarasumanara. With Kim Sung-youn directing, The Sound of Magic is a touching drama about Yoon Ah-yi, a girl who had to grow up too fast, and Rieul, a mysterious magician who — although grown-up — wants to remain as a kid.

The lead cast for the series has been confirmed with a star-studded lineup headed by Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun and Hwang In-youp. Ji Chang-wook plays Rieul, a mysterious magician who lives in an abandoned amusement park. Ji recently starred in Lovestruck in the City. He artfully balances the childlike innocence and aloof charisma that defines his character Rieul.

Hwang In-youp, a powerful rising star, will play Yoon Ah-yi’s classmate Na Il-deung. His character is a brilliant student but lacks the ability to interact well with others. Na Il-deung’s life slowly transforms as Yoon Ah-yi and Rieul introduce him to the enchanting world of magic. Choi Sung-eun is set to play the role of Yoon Ah-yi, working closely with Ji Chang-wook.

ALSO READ: Ji Chang Wook, Hwang In Youp and Choi Sung Eun to star Netflix series The Sound of Magic, based on webtoon Annarasumanara

