Popular Television actor Arjun Bijlani is currently riding high on success with his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor has been a very popular name in the television industry for more than a decade. Well, after participating in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi, the actor is now heading towards another reality show. Yes, Arjun is all set to participate in the upcoming season of the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. He has also become the very first confirmed contestant for this season.

According to a report by a tabloid, Arjun was going back and forth on his remuneration before signing the show. But, he has now locked the deal as he is satisfied with his remuneration and has made up his mind to stay away from his family for a few more months. Likewise, it wasn’t easy for him to do the same in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ too. But as both the shows have great reach in the audience and a good chance for visibility and popularity, he nodded and decided to go ahead with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ too.

A few days ago, Arjun while talking to a daily, also confirmed being approached for the same. It will be very exciting to see Arjun locked inside the house as he is known for his charming personality and great sense of humour. He has been a face of Colors TV and had appeared in their superhit shows including Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawn and others.

