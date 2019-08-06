Bollywood Hungama
Sooraj Pancholi’s career stalled again, Salman Khan pulls the plug

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Things aren’t going well for the Pancholi parivaar. While papa Aditya Pancholi is grappling with serious legal issues involving rape and extortion, son Sooraj Pancholi’s career refuses to take off, even with the support of Salman Khan who produced Sooraj’s debut film Hero. But neither the film nor Sooraj got noticed.

Salman Khan arranged for a second launch for Sooraj Pancholi in a film produced by T Series directed by Salman’s friend Remo D’Souza’s assistant Stanley D’Costa’s Time To Dance. The film was to be Sooraj’s re-launch and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle’s Bollywood launch.

It’s looking like nothing could go wrong with Sooraj’s launch this time. But, it did. Apparently, Time To Dance has been shelved. For some time now, T-Series had put the project on hold. But, with Salman pulling the rug from under the project, Time To Dance now stands annulled.

Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif will now be launched opposite Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in a war film Kwatha directed by Karan Lalit Bhutani (who previously directed Jimmy Sheirgill and Sriya Sharan in Phamous). Bhutani’s film is being announced as Isabelle’s debut, which means Time To Dance is a forgotten saga and it’s time for Sooraj Pancholi to explore other avenues, since Salman has shifted his focus to his family (brother-in-law and lifelong friend’s sister).

Aayush Sharma, incidentally, has the same track record as Sooraj Pancholi. Aayush’s debut film LoveYatri (produced by Salman Khan) sank without a trace.

