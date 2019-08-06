EXCLUSIVE: Last week’s Mumbai’s heavy rains cancelled Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb shoot for a couple of days!

After their first schedule in Mumbai in April for Laxmmi Bomb, where a song was picturised on Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar, director Raghava Lawrence, was to start shooting again from August 3 for a four-day schedule, at Madh Island in Mumbai. While Akshay was part of this schedule, Kiara wasn’t as she wasn’t required for these days. We have come to know that out of the four days, Akshay was to shoot for a couple of days but he couldn’t because of the heavy rains that swept Mumbai last week.

Says a source from the sets, “Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb two-day schedule on Madh Island, last week, had to be cancelled due to bad weather. Also, most of the unit and Akshay himself prefer to travel by the local ferries from Versova, to the shooting ground as by car it takes almost two hours to go and two to return, but last week the seas were too choppy and rough to travel on. His dates are tight as he does many films a year and they got wasted. For Akshay, time is precious but he had no choice but to wait it out those two days at home. He will shoot this week on those dates as from Sunday he started promoting his next release Mission Mangal.”

The source says that Akshay’s two days of shoot on Madh Island was a crucial one. “It was on a ground where the hero and his friends, select an abandoned field, which is rumoured to be haunted, to play cricket. They carry their bat home, little realizing that the transgender who owned the land was killed and buried in that land. The transgender’s spirit also accompanies them home and that’s where the story begins. But Akshay and his co-stars could not play on the grounds as it was muddy and dirty and there were continuous rains. Apart from the travel, the continuous downpour in Mumbai since the last week had led to water logging and flooding at various places in the city and its suburban areas. Akshay will mostly shoot those scenes this week, once he gets a break from the promotion of Mission Mangal. Raghava Lawrence and co-producer Shabina Khan resumed shooting on Madh Island from Monday.”

This is the second schedule after the controversial first one when actor, director, composer, choreographer and playback singer Raghava Lawrence walked out of the Muni 2: Kanchana remake, produced by Akshay Kumar, Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor, after shooting a song and a few scenes for it. Finally, Akshay and Raghava met and sorted out all the issues. Muni 2: Kanchana revolves around Raghava, who gets possessed by a transgender woman who was murdered by a MLA and wants to take revenge on his.

