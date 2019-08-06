Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari to star in Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train

It is known that Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for Emily Blunt’s role in the official Hindi remake of Paula Hawkins’ best-seller, The Girl On The Train! The film went on the floor in London this past weekend. Now, joining the cast is Kirti Kulhari who is set to star as Aaliya Shergill, a British cop. Another addition to the cast is Aditi Rao Hydari.

Kriti Kulhari has begun training in kickboxing. The actress said that it is an interesting character with a unique look. The training will give her body language of a cop. They initially thought of giving her an accent, but director Ribhu Dasgupta thought it would take away from her performance. She is prepping by watching documentaries and murder mysteries to understand the investigative style in UK. She will leave for London on August 15, the day her film Mission Mangal releases. While Aditi Rao Hydari’s role has been kept under wraps, Kriti Kulhari’s role seems very interesting.

For the Hollywood film, Emily Blunt received a nomination for her performance at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as a nomination for BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, in the film. The author-backed role in the official Hindi remake will star Parineeti Chopra, who steps into the shoes of an alcoholic divorcée, who becomes involved in a missing person’s investigation.

Anil D. Ambani led Reliance Entertainment is all set to produce the official Hindi remake of Paula Hawkins’ 2015 runaway bestseller, The Girl On The Train. The book was also adapted into a Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks Pictures and received a warm reception at the US box office. The still to be titled taut thriller will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who will adapt the book keeping in mind the sensibilities and grit of the characters from the source.

More Pages: The Girl On The Train Box Office Collection