Sooraj Pancholi starrer Satellite Shankar might clash with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ The Sky Is Pink!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sooraj Pancholi will next be seen in Satellite Shankar, a film based around the life of an army man. Instead of discussing the relationship between countries, the movie will revolve around the difficulties army personnel face while protecting the country. While the movie was slated to release in July, it was announced later that the release date has been postponed to September 6. Looks like all the Sooraj Pancholi fans will have to wait for a little longer than that.

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore will most likely release on September 6. To avoid clash with this Nitesh Tiwari directorial, the makers of Satellite Shankar are considering to move the release date to October 11. While the makers are trying to avoid clash with Chhichhore, they might clash with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink which is also slated to release on October 11.

There have been no confirmations from the makers of Satellite Shankar, the official announcement is likely to come out in the coming week.

Also Read: Sooraj Pancholi to donate his earnings from Satellite Shankar to an army camp

More Pages: Satellite Shankar Box Office Collection

