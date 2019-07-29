Bollywood Hungama
Dia Mirza irks Randeep Hooda with her disparaging remarks against the forest department

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Dia Mirza recently took to social media to react after a 6-year old tigress was ruthlessly beaten to death by villagers in Uttar Pradesh. An anguished Dia Mirza took to Twitter to disparage the forest department for not able to rescue the animal.

Dia Mirza irks Randeep Hooda with her disparaging remarks against the forest department

“The tigress could have been rescued and given timely medical aid as the forest officials had reached the spot. But their inability to rescue the injured big cat in a span of over nine hours undoubtedly reflects their inability in protecting wildlife in adverse situations,” she wrote on Twitter.

However, her remark didn’t sit well with actor Randeep Hooda. He took to Twitter and said that the Forest Department is capable of everything. He had spoken to the experts and that animal was beyond rescue. “With all due respect I disagree with this sweeping accusation @deespeak Forest dept is capable and doing good work. She was beyond rescue when found as I talked with experts. Even staff got injured in process. It’s the forest dept thats keeping our wildlife alive not just NGOs.”

Dia Mirza, shortly, responded stating that she had only quoted the quoted a line from the article. She said that she has always been a champion of Forest Rangers and officials. “Randeep, please know that this is a quote from the article attached clearly denoted by the inverted commas. I have always, and will always champion the cause of Forest Rangers and officials. They work with very frugal means and are brave, resilient, rakshaks of our lives.”

Randeep Hooda, then, pointed out the inconsistency in her statement. “In other words you do believe what you had picked to quote dear @deespeak let’s not make villains out of the forest department on hearsay and undermine their relentless hard work while going about town praising other players for theirs..the aim is the same, let’s work together,” he wrote.

The incident took place in Pilbhit village of Uttar Pradesh where a mob beat the tigress mercilessly to a point that every part of her body was injured. A probe has been launched to investigate the matter and why the Forest Department could not rescue the animal.

