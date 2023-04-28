Sooraj Pancholi releases official statement after acquittal in Jiah Khan suicide case; says, “It took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations”

In 2013, Jiah Khan, a Bollywood actress, was discovered dead at her residence in Mumbai's Juhu. Following the discovery of a note left by Jiah Khan, her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, was arrested for abetment to suicide weeks later. After a decade, a special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of all charges in the Jiah Khan suicide case due to insufficient evidence.

While Jiah's mother Rabia Khan stated that she would continue fighting for her daughter and not lose faith in the judiciary, Sooraj Pancholi has released an official statement on the matter. In his statement, Pancholi says, “The Verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age.”

He further added, “I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but especially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world.”

Besides his official statement, hours after the verdict, Sooraj took to his Instagram handle and reacted by dropping an image on the story section along with a caption reading, “The Truth Always Wins.”

For the unversed, Jiah Khan's family discovered a six-page letter written by the actress at their home after her death. The letter detailed her experiences of being cheated on, raped, and subsequently undergoing an abortion. Sooraj was facing the charge under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

