Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are two actors in the Indian television industry who have captured the hearts of viewers with their on-screen chemistry. The duo was last seen together in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and has been receiving immense praise for their performances. When the duo decided to quit the show, it left many of their fans heartbroken. However, it seems like Nakuul and Disha are all set to share the screen space once again for an upcoming Sony TV show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to be taken off-air soon, new show with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the works: Report

Yes! You read it right. If a report by Indian Express is something to go by, then the ongoing track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain will be wrapped up soon and the show will be taken off-air. After the conclusion of their current show, a new romantic story with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will be introduced. The report further stated that it is still undecided by the makers whether the new show will be titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 or if it will be a completely new program.

An official announcement regarding the show's details is expected to be made soon, followed by the release of a promotional video. The report quoted a source saying, “Nakuul and Disha weren’t keen on playing older characters and thus decided to step out of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Given fans have been wanting to see them back, the makers decided to put them together in another show. The love story will have them play Ram and Priya once again, but with a new plot and storyline.”

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that during the premiere of U-Turn, Nakuul had hinted that he would be returning to the screen soon. He informed the media that there are several things in the works, and he would be sharing news about them in the near future.

