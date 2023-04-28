The Jiah Khan court case, which has been in hearing since 2013, has finally received an end as the Special CBI court held the final hearing today, on April 28. In the early afternoon hours of Friday, the scheduled hearing for 10:30am was pushed further to 12pm owing to some new evidence submitted by the prosecution. However, the final verdict has arrived and the court has acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges related to the suicide case.

Jiah Khan Suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi is not guilty, informs court; gets acquitted from abetment case

Readers would recall that Sooraj Pancholi, who was dating Jiah Khan at the time of her demise, was accused of abetting her suicide after a major fight between the two by Jiah’s mother Rabi Khan. However, the Hero actor has now been free of charges with the court acquitting him from the case on April 28. Reportedly, the court arrived at the decision stating lack of evidence related to linking Pancholi to the abetment. The latter had arrived to the court earlier today, accompanied by his mother and actress Zarina Wahab. Sooraj is the son of Zarina and Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Hero alongside Athiya Shetty.

Just a day ago, Zarina Wahab had appealed to everyone requesting them to pray for her son asserting that he is innocent in the case. She had said, “I know my son is innocent. We’ve waited for ten years for the verdict. It has been hell for our son. All this time we’ve believed that the almighty would do justice to our son."

Prior to the hearing, while many of Sooraj’s well-wishers supported the Bollywood star in the case, his lawyer too had earlier given a statement stating that the CBI has been intentionally playing games in the matter. Speaking to ETimes, Prashant Patil had said, “It is very unfortunate that the CBI is intentionally playing delaying tactics in the trial of Sooraj Pancholi Versus CBI. If the accused is guilty, he would be convicted of the offence, but if he is innocent then should be acquitted. However, the record of the Honourable Special CBI Court reflects that CBI has been only delaying the trial. It’s unfortunate that Sooraj Pancholi has to face a trial wherein there are intentional delaying tactics played, while the media had no patience for awaiting the final outcome of proceedings.”

