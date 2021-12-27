Sooraj Pancholi made his debut with the 2015 film Hero, post which the Bollywood actor was seen in Satellite Shankar and Time to Dance. While post his debut, Sooraj’s films have not really made a mark at the box office, the actor has certainly made an impression with his performance. But away from films, it seems like Sooraj is all set to get his beast mode on with his latest bike. In fact, the actor recently became a proud owner of the Ducati Streetfighter V4.

Sharing images astride his new mean machine, Sooraj took to Instagram saying, “The best Christmas ever! ❤️‍???????????? #StreetfighterV4s An absolute beast! Thank you soo much @ducati_india I’m in love !!! #Ducati #superbike #V4s #Allblack @ducati”. For the motorhead in you, the machine is equipped with an 1103 cc which develops a power of 205.17 bhp the boke comes with an aggressive design style comprising of an LED headlight with a V-shaped LED DRL, an LED taillight, a split-style seat, and a single-sided swingarm design. Available in Ducati Red and Dark Stealth the machine tips the weighing scale at 180kg! Feasting a Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine with the Panigale V4, linked to a six-speed gearbox, the company also offers the full-racing Ducati Performance exhaust by Akrapovic as an optional extra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sooraj P ???????? (@soorajpancholi)



Back on the work front, Sooraj Pancholi is currently working on his next venture titled Hawa Singh. The film which is based on an Indian Heavyweight boxer by the same name, who dominated Indian and Asian amateur boxing for a decade in his weight class, is being directed by Prakash Nambiar.

