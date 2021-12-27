comscore

Omicron genome sequencing data for Kareena Kapoor Khan turns out negative

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan's genome sequencing data for Omicron has come out negative, according to BMC. On December 12, the actress tested positive for Covid-19. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation sent her Covid-19 sample for genetic sequencing (BMC). Her sample has now been confirmed as being negative for the Omicron variant.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was diagnosed with Covid on December 12, was eager for her home isolation to end. BMC has revealed that her Omicron genome sequencing data has come back negative. The actress was seen at annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch on Saturday.

Other celebrities' samples were also sent for genome sequencing including that of Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor. They had also tested positive for Covid after attending Karan Johar's get-together.

Amrita Arora, who was also at the dinner with Kareena, tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined. Apart from them, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Seema Khan all tested positive for Covid-19. Karan Johar had tested negative for Covid-19.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

New notification