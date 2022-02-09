comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.02.2022 | 6:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Sonu Sood rescues the life of a 19-year-old boy caught in a severe accident

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Since the time pandemic hit the globe, Sonu Sood has emerged as the helping hand for people. The actor has actively stepped up and extended support to almost everyone who asked him for help during the pandemic and even now. Continuing his good will, the actor was captured helping a boy who met with a severe road accident in Moga on Tuesday.

A video from the incident has been surfacing on the internet. In the video, Sonu can be seen unlocking the doors of a car and pulling out an unconscious 19-year-old young boy. The accident took place at the flyover where Sonu Sood was travelling from. While passig from there, the actor saw the state of the car and stepped out to rescue the young boy.

During the accident, the car was interlocked, but somehow Sonu managed to unlock it. The actor immediately picked up the boy and took him to the nearest hospital in his own car. Reportedly, the doctors have stated that the accident could have proved fatal for the boy if had it not been Sonu’s timely help.

ALSO READ:Sonu Sood relishes Samosa and chaat in Punjab before he flies to South Africa for MTV Roadies 18

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Brad Pitt starrer Fight Club ending restored…

K-pop group LOONA member Chuu won't…

Korean zombie drama All of Us Are Dread…

Zendaya defends Euphoria against backlash…

'Gaaliyaan Padne Wali Hai' - says Ekta…

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to begin…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification