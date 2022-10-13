Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has always stood by the virtue of helping all those in need. His charity foundation is proof of the same. He has helped countless people from low-income backgrounds with medical help, he has helped young individuals who wanted to pursue further education, he has also helped build and maintain schools for kids who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. And this time he’s helping empower women.

Sonu Sood pledges to empower women on the eve of Karva Chauth

Sonu Sood pledged to open skill development centres to help women empower themselves. “I wanted to open these centres for a while now. The idea is to provide tools necessary to these women to empower themselves. It is very important, for a country to progress, for the women to be capable of financial independence. Often times, we see families where women are the sole breadwinners; I want to provide them with necessary skill sets to get better jobs and improve their conditions”.

The action hero pledged to open many such centres across the country including UP, Punjab, Bihar etc. in order for them to be accessible to women in need. The centres will provide various skills like coding, sewing, etc. The actor has had a very busy year with films in various languages but he has never stopped providing for the underprivileged.

