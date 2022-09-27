Sonu Sood has now enlisted services from one of India’s finest ethical hacking firms EC Council to do research for his ambitious action thriller, Fateh.

Sonu Sood has now enlisted services from one of India’s finest ethical hacking firms EC Council to do research for his ambitious action thriller, Fateh. A dedicated team from the company is doing research and supervising the content of the film as it goes on the floor next month.

Sonu Sood brings on board the inventor of the Certified Ethical Hacker program for his next, Fateh

Touted to be a big-budgeted action thriller, the movie is mounted on a huge scale in terms of quality production. The script, while still under wraps. Is said to be one-of-a-kind that will draw excitement from the fans. "I have always liked getting involved in my movies but this is the first time I have been officially involved in all aspects. It is quite exciting to work with these professionals. We are currently doing location recce, and is primarily going to be shot in and around Mumbai," says Sood who is also in the process of finalising the leading lady of the film.

"The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience," Sonu had earlier said.

Fateh is being helmed by Vaibhav Mishra. The film is scheduled to release in 2023.

More Pages: Fateh Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.