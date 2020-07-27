Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.07.2020 | 12:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Sonu Sood helps a farmer by providing a tractor after a video went viral of his two daughters ploughing the field

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonu Sood is doing everything in his capacity to help those who have been impacted during COVID-19 crisis. The actor has helped many migrants and continues to do good work in order to help the needy. Sonu recently promised to provide a tractor to the family of farmer Nageswara Rao after a video went viral of his two daughters ploughing the field in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Sonu Sood helps a farmer by providing a tractor after a video went viral of his two daughters ploughing the field

The family is currently facing financial crisis and can’t afford oxen to plough their field. “This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox.. They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed.”

The farmer Farmer V Nageswara Rao would sell tea at a stall in Madanapalle town. He has been providing educational support to his daughters by earning money from the tea stall. Due to the pandemic and financial burden, they couldn’t hire labourers or ox to plough the field.

ALSO READ: “For the first time you'll see so many moist eyes,"...Sonu Sood on shooting with Kapil Sharma

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom producers to fly…

Hrithik Roshan extends financial support to…

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara gains…

Shekhar Suman, Ananth Mahadevan lash out at…

Anurag Kashyap says Kangana Ranaut refused…

Sonu Sood to help family who sold their cow…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification