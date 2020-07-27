Bollywood Hungama

Jaya Bachchan informs the police about bike racers in their locality

A couple of days ago, the Bachchan's complained to the Juhu Police about the bike racing in their locality. Jaya Bachchan has had several sleepless nights owing to the racers. The Bachchan’s avoided the noise caused by the bikers for a week before informing the officials.

According to a report in a tabloid, Jaya Bachchan called the police around midnight when the bike racing was taking place. By the time the police reached their bungalow Jalsa in Juhu the bikers had left.

Reportedly, the police have scanned the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the bikers. However, they have been able to record the bike number through the CCTV footage and are trying to trace the bikers.

Meanwhile, members of the Bachchan family including Amitabh , Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after getting tested positive for COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan pens a blog talking about how COVID-19 can affect one’s mental health

