Actor Sonu Sood has been getting praised for his relentless work towards sending migrants back home. The actor, who has been working day in and out has sent thousands of migrants home by arranging transportation. Social media is full of praises for the actor, who has been called 'God' by those who were in need of help, and Sonu's team made their dream of going home possible amid lockdown.

Now, Kulsum Shadab Wahab has joined has with the actor to help daily wagers and domestic violence victims. Kulsum, who is the Executive Director of the well known Hothur Foundation, has been instrumental in bringing in different industries together to work for the cause of acid attack survivors, underprivileged people and children. She has in the past also collaborated with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation to support acid attack survivors.

Now, Sonu Sood has collaborated with Kulsum Shadab Wahab to support daily wagers and their families. He is also helping Hothur foundation in raising awareness for domestic abuse victims who have suffered during the lockdown.

Talking about this, Sonu says, “I have known Kulsum does a wonderful job with Hothur foundation in the last 10 years. They are dedicated to uplifting people. They are doing a great job in the tough times of COVID 19 and the lockdown and I want to help and support them as much as I can. We are providing support to daily wagers who are worst hit because of the lockdown. Even domestic abuse has increased with many spending time at home. We want to help those in need.”

To help the domestic violence victims, Hothur foundation has started campaign Victory Over Violence, which showcases brave women narrating their stories. Kulsum Shadab Wahab says, “Domestic abuse cases have increased substantially ever since the lockdown has started. Victory over Violence will help women who are stuck in their household feel encouraged when they hear other women tell their stories. Sonu has been a great support and his work for migrants is commendable. He is someone we all look up to and his hard work is paying off with every migrant's blessing. When he talks about domestic abuse and helps daily wagers, it will reach many people. It is great to have Sonu on board and I am sure that a lot of people who are in need of help with benefit from this collaboration.”

