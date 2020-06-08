Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar does the most number of films in a year in a leading role. The actor is a workaholic and is always on the go. He was also the first to shoot amidst the lockdown for a public service advertisement.

Now, Akshay Kumar is eagerly awaiting to start work. The Maharashtra Government has given permission for the film industry to resume work from June 15 following strict guidelines. Reportedly, Akshay is all set to start filming for Bell Bottom. It is said that the actor will travel to London in July to shoot for the film. This mega-budget period thriller is directed by Ranjit Tewari.

Meanwhile, Akshay is also awaiting the release of the film Sooryavanshi which was scheduled to release on March 24, but had to be pushed due to the pandemic. His film, Laxmmi Bomb was scheduled to release on May 25, which also got delayed. The actor will also start shooting for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re after the lockdown.

