Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl to re-release in Dubai on June 11

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As countries in lockdown are opening up amid coronavirus pandemic, they plan to open theatres too. With Dubai already trying their efforts to increase their footfalls in theatres, two Indian films Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Good Newwz and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl are set to release in UAE on June 11 after Baaghi 3 received positive response.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Good Newwz, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl to re-release in Dubai on June 11

Akshay Kumar hopes the film will spread happiness amid these trying times. He said that Dubai has always given so much love to his films. He hopes the film manages to entertain the audience once again after the re-release.

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, also starred Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Ayushmann Khurana starrer Dream Girl featured Nushrat Bharucha in the leading role.

