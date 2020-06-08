Actor Sonu Sood has been actively working towards helping the migrant labourers reach their respective homes amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. His relief efforts have been applauded by netizens and politicians. Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday at their residence, Matoshree.

Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to share the photos from their meeting and wrote, “This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together.”

“The CM @OfficeofUT was glad to meet @SonuSood and discussed the work everyone is doing for the people during covid relief. Misunderstandings don’t exist but what does is a commitment to help people,” he wrote in another tweet.

The CM @OfficeofUT was glad to meet @SonuSood and discussed the work everyone is doing for the people during covid relief. Misunderstandings don’t exist but what does is a commitment to help people. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 7, 2020

Sonu replied, “Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families.”

Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families. https://t.co/nNpAcPYwOI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

He further responded to Aditya’s misunderstandings tweet and wrote, “Humanity is above all.” This was in reference to the piece related to Sonu Sood that appeared in Saamana. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wrote a column that stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was helping Sonu in his relief efforts and he was the star campaigner for their party.

Reportedly, over 12, 000 migrant labourers have been sent to their respective hometowns by Sonu Sood.

