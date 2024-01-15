Hrithik engaged in a discussion about the upcoming season with some of the top volleyball stars who will be competing in the third edition. It is all set to begin from 15th Feb.

The sport of Volleyball is set to sprinkle the flavour of Hindi Cinema with Hrithik Roshan joining the third season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 as the Brand Ambassador. The multi-award-winning actor has garnered a reputation for his dedicated fitness and diet regimes over the past couple of decades. Hrithik, an avid sports fan himself, enjoys the physical nature of volleyball and described the partnership as a natural fit for him. To spice things up, Hrithik engaged in a discussion about the upcoming season with some of the top volleyball stars who will be competing in the third edition. It is all set to begin from 15th February 2024.

Hrithik Roshan onboards as a brand ambassador for RuPay Prime Volleyball League season 3

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder at Baseline Ventures Pvt Ltd was elated to welcome Hrithik Roshan and said, "We are delighted to have Hrithik Roshan join us as our brand ambassador for the next edition. The actor has redefined the meaning of athleticism and fitness over the years and has been a true source of inspiration for many of our athletes. He has been quite vocal about the need to maintain physical and mental fitness, and hence we wanted a star personality such as him to be associated with our product. His presence will not only add glamour to RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, but it will also make the overall product even more exciting and adventurous. We cannot wait for the third season to kick off."

Hrithik Roshan, Indian Actor and Founder of HRX, shared his excitement about joining as the Brand Ambassador, "I'm thrilled to be a part of the third edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23. My congratulations to the visionary team of Baseline Ventures, Sony Pictures Network, Sony Liv for putting up two remarkable Seasons of premium Volleyball that have gripped India. I'm amazed with the growing viewership and I'm positive that together we shall deliver yet another season of aspirational sporting opportunities to the youth of our country. The future of Volleyball seems bright in India and I look forward to discover newer talents through the course of the league."

The league will enter its third edition this year featuring nine franchises - Hyderabad Black Hawks, Ahmedabad Defenders, Kolkata Thunderbolts, Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors, and the latest addition, Delhi Toofans. The second season of the league garnered a total cumulative viewership of 206 million, as compared to 133 million from Season 1, with simultaneous broadcast in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Sony Sports Network. The match schedule and season dates for Season 3 will be announced shortly.

