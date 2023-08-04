Celebrated as one of India's musical treasures, Sonu Nigam, the renowned singer with an extraordinary legacy, is embarking on a momentous journey in the U.S. with his highly anticipated world tour, "The Sonu Nigam Show." The tour commences on August 11, 2023, with a huge kick-off at Hard Rock Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The tour has already garnered unprecedented global enthusiasm, with sold-out shows in numerous locations around the world.

For Sonu Nigam, performing live on stage holds a profound significance. “I truly love performing for my American fans, so it is an honor to return once again to the United States,” says Sonu Nigam. “Some of my most memorable performances have been in the U.S., so this time, we have prepared something very special that we know everyone will enjoy.”

Backed by a world-class band and enriched with cutting-edge audiovisual technology, Sonu Nigam's performance promises to be an immersive sensory delight, taking the audience on an emotional musical odyssey. Prepare to be enchanted by a symphony of emotions as he showcases chart-topping hits and heartfelt ballads that have resonated with audiences for over three decades, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

"We take immense pride in presenting Sonu Nigam, a true legend in the music industry, for this exclusive US performance," says Rishi Kejriwal, Talent Coordinator for Shri Balaji Entertainment. "His magnetic stage presence and soul-stirring voice will surely create an unforgettable evening of musical brilliance."

“The Sonu Nigam Show” U.S. Tour Dates & Cities:

August 11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live

August 18 - Dallas, TX - Curtis Culwell Center

August 19 - Chicago, IL - NOW Arena

August 25 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena

August 27 - Toronto, Canada - FirstOntario Center

August 26 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live

September 1 - Washington, DC - EagleBank Arena

September 2- San Francisco, CA - Oakland Arena

September 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Long Beach Arena

