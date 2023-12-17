The actor was not present in the car when the accident happened.

Actor Aayush Sharma's luxury car was involved in an accident at Khar Gym Khana, Mumbai. While Aayush himself was not present in the vehicle at the time, the incident has raised concerns about safety on the city streets, particularly people driving under the influence of alcohol.

Aayush Sharma’s luxury car meets with an accident in Mumbai: Report

According to a report by Zoom, Aayush's driver was on his way to a fuel station when the collision occurred. A drunk driver in another vehicle unexpectedly rammed into Aayush's car, causing significant damage. Fortunately, Aayush's driver escaped the incident unharmed.

The actor has not yet responded to the news of the accident.

Speaking of the professional front, Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Loveyatri. He then went on to star alongside Salman Khan in the action thriller Antim: The Final Truth. Aayush currently has the film Ruslaan lined up for release in 2024.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma to sizzle in a new music video, filming to begin in Italy soon

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.