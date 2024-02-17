Song Craft Season 1: T-Series’ new song series in collaboration with composer and Sitarist Imran Khan to release on February 23

T-Series collaborates with award winning musician, composer and Sitarist Imran Khan for Song Craft Season 1 bringing together some of the nation's most successful singers. Releasing on February 23, 2024, the series consists of a total of 10 beautiful songs all penned and composed by Imran Khan and sung by Hariharan, Javed Ali, Rekha Bhardwaj, Sanam Marvi, Mame Khan, Vijay Prakash, Swaroop Khan, Anusha Mani, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Samarpit Golani, Anandi Joshi.

Imran Khan travelled around the world to put Indian classical music on the World map and has performed and collaborated with internationally recognised and revered musicians. This project focuses on the music with live orchestration in the era of computer-generated loops and sound. Featuring some of the finest musicians and singers of India, all 10 videos shot in different locations of India and showcase rich heritage and culture of India. Over 300 artists are involved in this project. This is the first musical season of Song Craft. Imran Khan aims to create a new season every year and create more incredible and original music with new concepts, fresh lyrics and stunning ideas.

Apart from the featured singers in the Song Craft project, Khan receives support from arranger Samarpit Golani, saaz and rabab artist Tapas Roy, sarangi performers Dilshad Khan and Sabir Khan, bassist Akashdeep Gogoi, drummer Lindsey Dmello, rhythm arranger Ishteyak Khan, guitarist Abhilash Phukan, and the Bombay String Ensemble, contributing to the project.

